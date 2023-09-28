Marshfield Clinic Health System now offering flu vaccinations

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Clinic Health System says it is now offering influenza vaccinations at all primary care locations throughout Wis.

According to Marshfield Clinic Health System, studies have shown that vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from influenza.

“The exact timing and severity of influenza each year in the United States is unpredictable,” Dr. Edward Belongia, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, said. “The virus is constantly changing, which is why it’s important to get a flu vaccine every fall.”

Marshfield Clinic Health System says last winter the flu vaccine reduced the risk of flu by about half.

“Receiving the vaccine doesn’t guarantee you won’t get the flu, but the vaccines will help protect against serious flu illness or complications,” Dr. Belongia said.

Additional information, including appointment information, is available HERE.

