SportScene 13 for Wednesday, September 27th

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While hosting a Mental Health Awareness night, the UW-Eau Claire volleyball team hosted conference opponent UW-Platteville.

Plus, the Blugolds women’s soccer team played host to Simpson College.

Also, Whistling Pines Golf Course in Cadott was home to the division two prep girls golf regional.

Over at the Menard Center, the Big Rivers Conference girls tennis meet takes place, while Altoona girls tennis takes gold in the Middle Border Conference.

Finally, some of the best plays from prep football’s week six in Scene Stealers.

