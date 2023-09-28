UW-Eau Claire volleyball team hosts mental health awareness game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team is raising awareness about mental health.

Wednesday night’s home matchup with UW-Platteville was the Blugolds’ mental health awareness game.

The goal of the event is to bring awareness about the mental struggles students and student athletes deal with.

Money raised through a fundraiser will help distribute educational flyers about mental health around campus.

UWEC Associate Professor of Psychology Stacey Jackson shares why it’s important to openly discuss mental health.

“I think that as we’re able to have more things openly displayed and resources for students to have access to that, that will continue to spark conversation and allow those who really are struggling to get the support and get the help that they need and feel okay to be able to do that,” Jackson said.

The first 400 students received a free journal courtesy of Mayo Clinic Health System, and Blugold Dining gave away a free comfort food basket.

