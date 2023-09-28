WAGNER TAILS: Toast and Sadie

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE AND ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Toast is one tough cat. She came to Moses Ark Rescue after being attacked by an owl.

Toast has recovered from her injuries and is ready to find her forever home. Caretakers describe her as a sweet and cuddly kitten who will do anything for pets.

Toast does well with other cats, with dogs and with children. She really just wants a lap she can curl up on. Click HERE to reach out about adopting Toast.

--

An almost four-year-old dog is in search of an active family where she will get lots of time playing fetch in preferably a fenced backyard.

Sadie can be apprehensive about meeting new people and new dogs. Staff members at the Coulee Region Humane Society say she can form positive bonds with other dogs, when introduced slowly.

Sadie does love cats and kids who can match her energy level. She would do best living in a quieter neighborhood.

As mush as Sadie loves to play fetch, she also knows when it’s time to call it a night. According to Sadie’s previous foster family, she puts herself to bed in her crate promptly at 9 p.m. Click HERE to download the adoption application.

