Wisconsin corn mill owners plead to federal charges in fatal explosion, will pay $11.25 million

A milling company has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that employees at a Wisconsin corn plant falsified records leading up to the explosion.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A milling company has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that employees at a Wisconsin corn plant falsified records in the years leading up to a fatal corn dust explosion.

The plea deal calls for Didion Milling Inc. to pay a $1 million fine and $10.25 million to the estates of the five workers who were killed in the blast at the company’s Cambria mill in May 2017, according to federal court documents.

The company also has agreed to a five-year “organizational probation” and must allow federal inspectors to visit the mill without advance notice up to twice a year.

A federal grand jury indicted Didion last year on nine counts, including falsifying records, fraud and conspiracy. According to court documents, Didion shift employees and supervisors knowingly falsified logbooks inspectors use to determine whether the plant was handling corn dust safely and complying with dust-cleaning rules from 2015 until May 2017.

Corn dust is combustible; if concentrations in the air reach a high level a spark or other ignition source can cause it to catch fire and explode. Federal regulations require grain mill operators to perform regular cleanings to reduce dust accumulations that could fuel a blast.

Didion last month agreed to pay the Wisconsin Department of Justice $940,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging multiple regulatory violations at the Cambria plant.

Riley Didion, Chief Executive Officer of Didion Milling, Inc., said the company was thankful to reach the settlement without the need for a trial.

“We are especially pleased that the vast majority of the financial settlement will be available to the individuals and families who were most impacted by this heartbreaking accident,” Didion said. “What happened in Cambria in May of 2017 was tragic, and we continue to offer prayers for those who were affected. With this agreement in place, we can devote our full attention to serving our team, community, farmers, and customers with the highest standards of safety and quality.”

Three Didion officials — Derrick Clark, who was vice president of operations; Shawn Mesner, who was food safety superintendent; and James Lentz, who was environmental manager — are scheduled to stand trial Monday in federal court in Madison on charges that include conspiracy, fraud and falsifying records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Wisconsin Department of Justice announces lawsuit against Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
North America to experience solar eclipse in October
Paul Marshall
Hudson man found not guilty in death of infant
File photo of ambulance.
DA: No charges to be filed following fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County Bulk Item Pick-up Dates

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
Professor Scheibe teaching her ASL class at UW-Eau Claire
Life in the Chippewa Valley as part of the deaf and hard of hearing community
Living in the Chippewa Valley at Deaf
Living in the Chippewa Valley at Deaf
Onalaska Dedicates Plaque to Civil War Veterans
Onalaska Dedicates Plaque to Civil War Veterans