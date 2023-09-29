2023 Oktoberfest is underway in La Crosse

The tapping of the keg is one of the many big events that occur during Oktoberfest.
The tapping of the keg is one of the many big events that occur during Oktoberfest.
By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Oktoberfest grounds are packed, as thousands gather to be a part of the festivities. Jeff Hankey, the Oktoberfest parade Marshal, says there’s always lots of excitement surrounding the event.

“Today we started off with a little tour. Had some of our sponsors. Had a great time. Now we’ve come to the tapping. We’ve tapped that keg. We’re spreading the energy, the cheer, it’s that feeling of community and just so much fun. Such a good time. The weather’s good, it’s crisp, it’s clean, it’s fun,” says Hankey.

This year’s festmaster and frau, Jeff and Amy Wrobel, are from La Crosse and say that Oktoberfest has become a big part of their lives.

“My wife and I were involved in Oktoberfest going back to 1994. We were grenadiers. We did that for ten years. Then we stayed somewhat active for a while. But now to be back, involved at a different level and be able to see it whole from another perspective is just great,” says Jeff Wrobel.

“Everybody comes to it. It’s a great time, too. We’ve come to them all and it’s the best time of year in La Crosse,” says Amy Wrobel.

Jeff Wrobel says everyone who plays big roles in Oktoberfest enjoys what they do and what they see.

“You look around and everybody’s just having fun. It’s all smiling faces,” says Jeff Wrobel.

This is the best day ever. The weather is perfect. The crowd is awesome. I’m so proud of my husband, the festmaster. We’re having a ball,” says Amy Wrobel.

“This will be my 45th time in the maple leaf parade this year. It’s been a crazy run and I have so much fun,” says Hankey.

Events will continue Saturday with the maple leaf parade, lederhosen games, and fireworks celebration. Meanwhile, the carnival at Copeland Park will be open through Sunday.

By the look of the crowd, it’s looking to be another great Oktoberfest in La Crosse.

