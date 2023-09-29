51 Chippewa Valley kids will dance in NUTCRACKER! ballet tour

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Halloween coming up the holidays are not far behind and some Chippewa Valley kids are getting in the holiday spirit as they prepare to dance in the NUTCRACKER!

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 the NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet will perform at the Pablo Center with an international cast and 51 Chippewa Valley dancers as part of the tour’s Dance with Us Program. On Thursday auditions were held at Infinity Dance Center in Eau Claire and on Friday the dancers had their first rehearsal. The Owner of Infinity Dance Center, Rita Wrobel, said the kids will rehearse every Sunday up until the performance.

“A lot of times dancers work so very hard and they don’t have a lot of performance opportunities,” Wrobel said. “This is an amazing performance opportunity to just get up there and love what they are doing and at the same time to experience such a big production and with professional dancers.”

Wrobel said you will see kids in parts of the show during the party scene, as little snowflakes, and as mice. The Audition Director of the show and a professional ballet dancer from Ukraine, Maria Molotsiyan, will rehearse with the dancers on Friday and then the dancers will rehearse with instructors at Infinity Dance until the performance.

