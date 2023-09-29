Additional arrest made in Eau Claire homicide case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another person is in custody in connection to a homicide that occurred on Sept. 17, 2023.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department the homicide occurred near the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue.

28-year-old Jamon Sullivan was arrested by the Eau Claire Police Department Detectives on Sept. 29, 2023.

Court records show Sullivan is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide PTAC, as a party to a crime, 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety use of a dangerous weapon PTAC as a party to a crime, 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety PTAC as a party to a crime use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle - towards a building or vehicle PTAC as a party to a crime.

Court records also show the court orders a $1 million cash bond with conditions.

The incident is under investigation.

