David Montgomery runs wild as Lions beat Packers 34-20 to take early command of NFC North

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) fumbles a punt in front of Detroit Lions...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) fumbles a punt in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press and STEVE MEGARGEE
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — David Montgomery rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and the Detroit Lions asserted themselves as the team to beat in the NFC North, dominating the first half and beating the Green Bay Packers 34-20 on Thursday night.

Montgomery carried the ball 32 times after he sat out the Lions’ victory over Atlanta last Sunday with a thigh bruise. He became the first Lion to rush for three touchdowns at Green Bay and the first Detroit player to top 100 yards rushing with three TDs since James Stewart in 2000.

The Lions (3-1) beat the Packers (2-2) for a fourth straight time, a streak that also includes the final game of last season, when Detroit denied Green Bay a playoff spot in Aaron Rodgers’ last game with the Packers.

Rodgers’ replacement, Jordan Love, threw for a touchdown and ran for another as he tried to rally the Packers in the second half. He went 23 of 36 for 246 yards and was picked off twice by Jerry Jacobs.

Detroit led 27-3 at halftime and had outgained Green Bay 284 yards to 21 as the half ended with boos from the crowd. It was the Lions’ highest-scoring first half against the Packers in the series’ 188-game history.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

