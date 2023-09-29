DNR Seeking Public Comment For Environmental Review Of City Of Eau Claire Safe Drinking Water Loan Program Project

Water
Water(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PRESS RELEASE) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the city of Eau Claire is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system.

The project includes the treatment of PFAS at the water treatment plant in the city of Eau Claire.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Oct. 13, 2023 to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707

DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov or 608-490-0187

PRESS RELEASE

