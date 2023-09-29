Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office: Search for dangerous man in domestic dispute ends

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The search has ended for an armed and dangerous man who deputies say was involved in a domestic dispute last Saturday.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell Henke was taken into custody Friday at around 3:00 p.m. in Oshkosh. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail, pending his transport to Eau Claire County.

Deputies responded to the 3200 of West Cameron Street in the Town of Union late Saturday night. A female victim told them Henke threatened to kill her, and physically assaulted her with a firearm. She said Henke was in the home with a 2-year-old child. the Eau Claire County Regional Swat Team was activated and the 2-year-old was rescued through a bedroom window.

Negotiations continued for several hours until the Swat Team entered the residence and Henke was not found. They believe he took off before law enforcement arrived, leaving the child behind.

The stolen firearm involved in the dispute has not been recovered.

