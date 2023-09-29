Eau Claire non-profit gets officially registered

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The non-profit organization, MBM, started two years ago; but its founder, Dekelen Griffin, after many hardships, was able to get it registered as an official non-profit, this year.

Focusing around helping anyone around the Eau Claire area, MBM specializes in assisting the less-fortunate.

“I started this process just because I came from a place in my life where I was broken. I was hurt, I was lost, I was confused. My mentor came along, Keith Tompkins, and he believed in me. I had to go to a treatment center called Hope Gospel Mission. I went there for a year and a half and he came and saw me, you know, every week,” Griffin said.

Griffin and his mentor, Keith Tompkins, decided to host a free picnic recently to celebrate their official non-profit organization.

“We’re here to serve and to feed and to make friends with and to reach out to the people, especially the people that don’t have homes in Eau Claire. And it has the feel to me of a first time event, but it won’t be a last time event,” Tompkins said.

MBM plans to help provide food, winter apparel, and all the necessities to the people who need it.

“It will be helping people with socks, will be helping people with toothpaste, toilet paper, clothes. We’ll be helping people mentor our community, because there are some people in our community that need to have hope exhibited by people that are living the right way. There’s only one thing to do and it’s the right thing, right?” Griffin said.

Griffin hopes this now-official non-profit will grow, and maybe more will be created just like it.

“If we can plant a seed into somebody’s life. It’s like the ripple effect and it’s going to connect with other people and other people are going to grow and other people are going to prosper because finances aren’t just, you know, that’s not just the way to prosper. People prosper by people speaking into their lives,” Griffin said.

MBM stands for “Motivation Begins with your Mindset.” Griffin said this has everything to do with what they stand for.

If you would like to learn more about MBM, or would like to get in contact with Griffin, you reach out through his email: Dekelengriffin@gmail.com. or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dekelengriffin.

