Eco-friendly fall cleanup can help preserve wildlife

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the leaves change colors and start to fall, homeowners are raking them up and throwing them out. While fall cleanups make yards look tidy, they can be taxing on the environment and add even more waste to landfills.

Ben Polzin, VP of retail operations at Down to Earth, said creating a positive ecological impact in your garden can be as easy as leaving the leaves.

“A lot of your perennials and shrubbery that you might normally cut down in the fall, leave that up for the winter, so that you can cut that down in the springtime. It becomes a natural habitat. It becomes food for a lot of different birds and butterflies and insects over the winter. It also gives them a kind of a protection somewhere to nest and hibernate over the winter,” Polzin said.

One of the best things to do with all the leaves is composting.

“This is my favorite time of year to do it because we’re getting a lot of green grass and leaf mulch into it. So you’re getting two different types of organic matter within that and that helps compost it a lot faster than just raw leaves,” Polzin said.

If you don’t compost at home, you can always take green waste to a local brush site.

“When we don’t have a place like the brush site to take things. People start dumping them just kind of willy nilly like in the ditches, green spaces, or adjacent properties that might not be occupied. That can turn into a fire hazard at times,” Matthew Staudenmaier, the forestry supervisor for the City of Eau Claire, said.

Staudenmaier said while in-town burning is allowed, there’s better ways to deal with fallen leaves.

“When leaves are burned, they don’t really burn. They just kind of smolder and smoke,” Staudenmaier said.

Leaving the leaves can play an important role in sustaining wildlife.

“The more housing development we have, the less natural habitat we have. So any little bits and pieces that you can do naturally in your yard, there’s something small each of us can do and benefit our pollinators and other wildlife in general,” Polzin said.

Eau Claire residents can take any leaves, brush, and grass clippings to the Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road. The facility will also help dispose of Christmas trees after the holiday season.

