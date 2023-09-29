Harvest of the Month: Corn
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps, from Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition shares a recipe for September’s Harvest of the Month-Corn.
CONFETTI CORN SALAD WITH HERBS
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
3 Tbsp. vinegar
1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
Pinch of salt and pepper (optional)
1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (previously cooked) or frozen corn (thawed/drained)
2 cups halved cherry tomatoes (optional)
1/4 c. bell pepper, chopped
1/4 c. thin sliced red onions 2 Tbsp. fresh oregano or basil (or 2 t. dried herbs)
Method: Stir together the vinaigrette (mustard, vinegar, olive oil). Add other ingredients, chill and serve.
More at www.JacksonInAction.org
