Harvest of the Month: Corn

By Judy Clark
Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps, from Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition shares a recipe for September’s Harvest of the Month-Corn.

CONFETTI CORN SALAD WITH HERBS

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

3 Tbsp. vinegar

1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper (optional)

1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (previously cooked) or frozen corn (thawed/drained)

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes (optional)

1/4 c. bell pepper, chopped

1/4 c. thin sliced red onions 2 Tbsp. fresh oregano or basil (or 2 t. dried herbs)

Method: Stir together the vinaigrette (mustard, vinegar, olive oil). Add other ingredients, chill and serve.

More at www.JacksonInAction.org

