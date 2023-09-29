Man identified in fatal Tomah fire

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming a man in a fatal Tomah fire.

The man is identified as 61-year-old Brian Mallory.

According to initial information of the fire from the Tomah Fire Department, on Sept. 19, 2023, at 9:43 p.m. the Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Daybreak Motel located at 215 E Clifton Street in the City of Tomah. The Fire Department says reports indicated a male was still inside the structure and smoke could be seen from the apartment building. The male was removed from the structure. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the male died to the injuries he suffered, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was contained to a single apartment unit.

According to updated information from the Fire Department, an autopsy indicated that Mallory died due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Authorities investigated the cause of the fire and deemed it undetermined.

