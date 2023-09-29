Mayo Clinic Health System to offer mobile mammogram screening in Mondovi

MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM
MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge, 700 Buffalo Street in Mondovi, is set to offer mammography screening at the Mayo Mobile Mammography Unit on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, appointments are preferred. Those interested in an appointment should call 715-926-4037 on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to answer screening questions and ask to be scheduled at the Mondovi Mammogram Screening Day on Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Wisconsin Department of Justice announces lawsuit against Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Paul Marshall
Hudson man found not guilty in death of infant
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
North America to experience solar eclipse in October
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
File photo of ambulance.
DA: No charges to be filed following fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Senator Baldwin Statement on the Passing of Senator Feinstein
Kaytlyn Moe
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from St. Croix County
Prestige of Art & Community.
Prestige Auto Corporation to hold 3rd annual Prestige of Art & Community Contest