Mayo Clinic Health System to offer mobile mammogram screening in Mondovi

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge, 700 Buffalo Street in Mondovi, is set to offer mammography screening at the Mayo Mobile Mammography Unit on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, appointments are preferred. Those interested in an appointment should call 715-926-4037 on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to answer screening questions and ask to be scheduled at the Mondovi Mammogram Screening Day on Oct. 19.

