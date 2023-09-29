Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from St. Croix County

Kaytlyn Moe
Kaytlyn Moe(COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK/NEW RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a missing endangered person alert for a woman missing from Wilson in St. Croix County.

The missing woman is identified as 27-year-old Kaytlyn Moe.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, in Sept. of 2021, Moe left her home and got into a black SUV operated by an unknown person. Moe’s family has not heard from her since.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact an investigator with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at 715-381-4319.

