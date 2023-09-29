National 4-H week starts Oct.1

The national youth leadership organization has had an impact on the lives of young people for over a century. That includes Emma Hart-Brinson who found a passion while working with chickens.

“What I want to be when I grow up is a poultry farmer. So for me, the poultry project means a lot of different things,” says Emma.

With National 4-H Week starting next week, Emma reflects on how she’s learned a lot from meetings she’s been a part of throughout the year.

“It’s a great team building experience. Everybody works together and we show our birds and we learn so many things every year,” says Emma.

She has learned about the breeds of chickens and how to care for them and this project is one of the many areas to choose from when joining the organization.

“So when you join 4-H, you sign up for what are called projects or project areas. Those are areas of interest you might have,” says Rachel Hart-Brinson, the Eau Claire County 4-H Program Educator. She says 4-H has a range of learning opportunities for members.

“So it could be raising pigs. It could be sewing. It could be cooking. It could be fishing. It could be whatever someone wants to do,” says Rachel.

Additionally, Emma, has found much success in her projects.

“I will definitely continue to grow in the poultry department and then I am starting to get into the sewing department. I try to volunteer more for my club and I try to be a part of the community a little bit more every year,” says Emma.

There’s more to the club than exhibiting animals at the fair too.

“Agriculture is where it started, but it’s grown so much more than that,” says Rachel. “It’s about taking care of animals. It’s about using your brain and teamwork and leadership and growing the skills and the relationships to make a healthy person who is a vital part of the community.”

Rachel encourages more kids to join their local 4-H clubs.

“You can join any time. We do suggest joining about this time because it is the beginning of the 4-H year, which is why it’s National 4-H Week.”

