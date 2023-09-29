Overnight full closure of northbound US 53 set for bridge work

Traffic to be detoured via Melby Street, Business 53, WIS 124 and Business 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - Northbound US 53 will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Melby Street interchange, so forms can be stripped from the deck of the bridge carrying County OO over US 53. In addition, the outside, or passing, lane of southbound US 53 will be closed before and after the US 53/County OO interchange.

Northbound US 53 traffic will be detoured via the Melby Street and Business 29 interchanges, with northbound US 53 traffic exiting at the Melby Street interchange and following Melby Street west to Business 53 to WIS 124 to Business 29 (West River Street) and back to northbound US 53.

‘During next week’s closure, County OO will remain open to both lanes of westbound traffic and a single lane of eastbound traffic. In addition, the ramp from the interchange to southbound US 53 will remain open.

The southern girder on the County OO bridge was struck and damaged in February by a logging truck traveling underneath it on northbound US 53.

Construction on the bridge repair project began Sept. 5, and the project is scheduled for completion in November. Motorists might encounter single-lane closures on US 53 until the project is complete.

