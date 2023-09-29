Prestige Auto Corporation to hold 3rd annual Prestige of Art & Community Contest

Prestige of Art & Community.
Prestige of Art & Community.(Prestige Auto Corp.)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prestige Auto Corporation is inviting people to join them for their 3rd annual Prestige of Art & Community Contest.

According to Prestige Auto Corporation, each participant is to create a piece of art inspired by a local charity of their choice.

Prestige Auto Corporation says participants should submit artwork by Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Prestige Auto.

The voting week is set to take place Monday, Nov. 13-Through Saturday, Nov. 18, and winners are set to be announced on Monday, Nov. 20.

Additional information about the Contest is available HERE.

