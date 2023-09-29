Senator Baldwin Statement on the Passing of Senator Feinstein

Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks at Senate committee seat
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confirmation hearing for Julie Su to be the Labor Secretary, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Sep. 29, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. (U.S. SENATOR TAMMY BALDWIN PRESS RELEASE) - Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) released the following statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA):

“Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She broke glass ceilings, showing women across the world that they too can achieve their dreams. She was a relentless advocate for her constituents, with her moral compass always pointing toward justice. Our country is a better place because of Senator Feinstein’s public service and I am honored to have learned from her. I am sending my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

