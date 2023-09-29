SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 28th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball dominated the evening in the Chippewa Valley.

Eau Claire North hosted Eau Claire Memorial in the crosstown showdown, McDonell made the trek south to Osseo-Fairchild, Thorp battled Regis, and Bloomer topped Stanley-Boyd.

In prep soccer, Chippewa Falls battled North to a draw in a resumed game, while UW-Eau Claire topped Northern Michigan in college men’s soccer action.

