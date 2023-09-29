Summer-like heat and humidity move in as the calendar flips to October this weekend

Cloud cover held on throughout the day with temperatures only climbing into the seasonable 60s as a slow-moving storm system continues to depart well to the southeast. Gradual clearing will take place through tonight with light winds from the southeast. Should they stay light enough, areas of dense fog will likely develop late as our air temperatures cool near the dew points in the upper 50s. After the fog lifts mid to late morning tomorrow, sunshine and some intervals of clouds will take hold with a few scattered showers and storms possible in our northwestern counties as a weak low and front approach from the west. Winds will turn breezy at 10-20 mph from the south-southeast with afternoon highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s. Dew points will also start to increase, reaching the low 60s by later in the day.

Weak low pressure moves in from the west with sun and clouds Friday (WEAU)

The weather will stay quiet for much of tomorrow night before scattered showers and a couple storms build in early Saturday morning with low pressure located along the Wisconsin/Minnesota state line. These chances will favor areas near and north of I-94, though any precipitation should clear out pretty quick with mainly dry weather to close out September under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will continue to warm as a large upper-level ridge of high pressure becomes firmly established over the Upper Midwest with persistent southerly flow under a warm front that will be lifting northeast through the state. Highs on Saturday will reach well above average into the low 80s. Similar to how we start the weekend, October will kick off with the chance for a few showers and storms in the early morning hours. From there, we should dry out with temperatures reaching their peak in the mid-80s, which won’t be too far off from the record of 89°, set back in 1976 in Eau Claire. Along with the heat will come dew points rising into the mid and upper 60s with a sticky feel out. The summer-like warmth will carry into early next week with breezy southerly flow sticking around. That said, our upper ridge will be nudged further east, ahead of a deep trough that will push into the Central United States. By Wednesday, we’ll have a strong cold front on our doorstep with increasing chances for showers and storms under a mainly cloudy sky. A fall-like pattern will then emerge behind the boundary late week with highs likely to only be in the mid-60s.

