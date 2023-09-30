Chippewa Valley NAMI hosts first pop-up walk to raise money and awareness for mental health

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - NAMI, or the Chippewa Valley’s National Alliance on Mental Health, had their first pop-up walk fundraiser this weekend in Carson Park.

Greg Habben, Nami’s Board President, said their organization is on a mission to assist anyone with mental health issues, in need.

“It’s the largest grassroots movement organization for mental health in the country. There are over 600 NAMI organizations in 49 states. We are one of 26 affiliates in the state of Wisconsin,” Greg said.

Education Program Director Barb Habben said she hopes this raises awareness about NAMI.

“One in five individuals will be affected by mental health issues in their lifetime and in any year. So those are the figures. And unfortunately, less than half of people who are dealing with a mental illness are actually receiving treatment,” Barb said.

With raffles, sponsors, activities, and donations, NAMI has raised more than $8,000 so far. Executive Director Kelly Robolt said donations are always welcome.

“It is really important for us to spread the message that all of those funds are coming back into our community. So when you are donating here at our affiliate, like today, or in the future to NAMI Chippewa Valley, you’re just pouring that right back into the folks that you see in the grocery store, in the coffee shop, your friends, your family. So it’s a really important effort for all of us,” Robolt said.

Greg said the most important thing is finding help.

“I can’t believe there are very many people that aren’t affected by it. I think everybody knows somebody that they could support or help or, if nothing else, just be their friend, be a family member, help them. So that’s important,” Greg said.

Organizers said that NAMI’s programs and resources are all free, and they encourage anyone who needs them, to check them out.

Around 80 people registered, but over 100 people participated in NAMI’s 2023 walk.

If you would like to donate to NAMI, in support of mental health, you can do so through their website.

