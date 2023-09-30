Eau Claire Evening Lions Club stuffs the bus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a month and a half of collecting donation. Saturday, more than 20 people got together to “Stuff The Bus,” making sure no kid goes without school supplies during the school year.

From August 1st to September 15th the Eau Claire Evening Lions Club held a “Stuff The Bus” campaign.

4 local businesses were collecting school supplies and winter attire donations to give to the Wisconsin Foster Closet.

President of the Eau Claire Evening Lions Club, Randi McVinnie talks about why they choose this event is special to their group.

“There’s so many families in need in the Chippewa Valley, and the Lions Club just loves to serve. And we are just so happy to be able to partner with great local organizations like the Foster Closet to make an impact on our community. We do several different service projects throughout the year. “Stuff The Bus” is something that Lions Clubs have been doing for a long time and we were really excited to be part of it this year”, says McVinnie.

After stuffing the bus, It went to the Wisconsin Foster Closet in Menomonie where additional volunteers were ready to unload the donations.

