Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA

(WSAZ)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Miss Wisconsin USA won second runner-up at Miss USA Friday.

2023 Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans, a Waunakee native, is set to graduate from the University of Wisconsin- Madison with a degree in political science. But, she’s taking home a title from Miss USA first.

“Coming from a small town in Wisconsin to being on the Miss USA stage, I’m just glad that I can set an example for others to do the same,” Loomans said.

Miss Utah took home first place and will continue on to compete in Miss Universe.

Congratulations, Alexis!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlyn Moe
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from St. Croix County
Jamon Sullivan
Additional arrest made in Eau Claire homicide case
Deer in the wild should be tested for CWD.
DNR says that hunters should test their deer before consumption
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Mitchell Henke
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office: Search for dangerous man in domestic dispute ends

Latest News

The Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center holds it's first festival for students...
New partnership strengthening cybersecurity in Wisconsin
Weekend Outlook
Summer-like weekend ahead with rain chances
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
13 Alert Weather Forecast @ TEN
13 Alert Weather Forecast @ TEN