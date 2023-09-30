Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Miss Wisconsin USA won second runner-up at Miss USA Friday.

2023 Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans, a Waunakee native, is set to graduate from the University of Wisconsin- Madison with a degree in political science. But, she’s taking home a title from Miss USA first.

“Coming from a small town in Wisconsin to being on the Miss USA stage, I’m just glad that I can set an example for others to do the same,” Loomans said.

Miss Utah took home first place and will continue on to compete in Miss Universe.

Congratulations, Alexis!

