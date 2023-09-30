SportScene 13 for Friday, September 29th (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football teams are entering the final stretch of the season in Week 7.

Regis battled with Stanley-Boyd, Elk Mound traveled south to Mondovi, Durand-Arkansaw took on Fall Creek, Menomonie fell to New Richmond, Eau Claire North squared off with Hudson, Chippewa Falls made the trip west to River Falls, and Eau Claire Memorial topped Superior.

