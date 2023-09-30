SportScene 13 for Friday, September 29th (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football’s week seven action continues with many tough matchups across western Wisconsin.

Matchups include Somerset at Rice Lake, Altoona hosting Gale/Ettrick/Trempealeau, Northwestern battling Cumberland, Eleva-Strum taking on Augusta, Cochrane-Fountain City facing Blair-Taylor, Pepin/Alma against Melrose-Mindoro, Whitehall playing host to Independence/Gilmanton, Baldwin-Woodville facing off with Prescott, and Amery warring with St. Croix Central among others.

