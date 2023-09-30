Summer-like weather continues through early this week before a blast of colder air arrives

After a complex of showers and storms moved through much of Western Wisconsin earlier today, things dried out this afternoon with some filtered sunshine as cloud cover thinned out. With the combination of breezy south winds, temperatures were able to reach the upper 70s and low to mid-80s. A mostly clear to partly cloudy sky will take us into tonight with a few showers and storms not being ruled out in our north/eastern counties as a warm front slowly lifts northward through the state. Winds will turn a bit lighter from the south-southeast as overnight lows bottom out in the mid-60s. The month of October will be welcomed with beautiful weather tomorrow as an upper-level ridge of high pressure crests over the region with plenty of sunshine in store. South winds will become breezy underneath the front to our north, helping bring in another surge of warm and moist air as afternoon highs top out in the mid to, perhaps, upper 80s. The record high in Eau Claire is 89° (1976), but we should fall just short of at least tying it. Dew points are also expected to be in the mid to upper 60s, resulting in a muggy feel out.

A warm front sits north of Wisconsin with breezy southerly winds and above average temperatures (WEAU)

Similar weather will carry into Monday, though temperatures look to be slightly cooler in the low 80s as our ridge is nudged further east by deep upper trough digging out over the Western United States. Tuesday will feature sunshine and some clouds working in during the afternoon, out ahead of next approaching weather-maker. We’ll get to enjoy one more day in the 80s before a strong cold front builds in from the west at night with increasing chances for showers. This will bring mainly cloudy skies mid-week with more chances for scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder. After reaching into the low 70s, colder air will push in on Thursday behind the passing boundary as northwest flow takes hold with a large upper trough also settling into the Upper Midwest. Temperatures will struggle to get past 60 with a few showers possible throughout the day. A secondary cold front will then move down from the northwest Thursday night into early Friday with another reinforcing shot of cold air. The first week of October will wrap up with a true fall feel as highs look to only climb to the mid-50s with breezy northwest winds and a chance for showers. It doesn’t appear that we’ll see much change next weekend as temperatures continue to trend well below average in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s. For now, the weather is quiet with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast.

