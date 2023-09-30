Summer-like weekend ahead with rain chances

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Temperatures this weekend won’t just be above average, they will make it feel like it is the middle of summer again! We are not expecting any record highs to be broken (maybe the record warm low on Sunday), but we will be within a few degrees both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low and mid-80s. Clouds and a few peeks of sunshine Saturday should give way to mostly sunny conditions as we flip the Calendar to October Sunday.

A summer-like feel this weekend with a few shower/storm chances (WEAU)

Scattered showers and storms will move across the area this morning, but they will weaken later in the morning with additional development possible into this afternoon. Cloud cover will stick around as our high makes it up to 82°. That is about 15º above average! South winds could be a bit breezy at times, but should generally be between 5-15 mph.

Warm and increasing sunshine today! (WEAU)

Of course this is also great news for Oktoberfest in La Crosse that is wrapping up this weekend! Temperatures will even be a few degrees warmer, so make sure to stay hydrated! Shower chances are smaller too, especially with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Also here, winds will mainly be light, from the south at 5-10 mph.

A great day to go to Oktoberfest in La Crosse today! (WEAU)

Tonight, any showers will dissipate and clouds will clear out. Winds will still be a touch breezy from the south(east), allowing for another very mild night with lows in the mid to upper-60s. The record warm low temperature for Sunday in Eau Claire is 65º, so that is in jeopardy!

Sunday will be a very similar day to Saturday in terms of temperature, so it won’t feel like the first day of October at all! Winds remain a bit on the breezy side, from the south, bringing in even warmer air. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will soar into the mid-80s region wide, near 86º in Eau Claire! The record high in Eau Claire for October 1 is 89º, so that one seems safe. With some more instability later in the day, a stray shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. For more on what’s in store this week, head to the First Alert weather page right here on weau.com!

