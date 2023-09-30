A warm and humid weekend on tap with scattered rain chances

After showers and storms rolled across parts of the area earlier today, clouds gave way to some peeks of sunshine this afternoon in the Chippewa Valley with highs in the 70s. Rainfall amounts ranged from a tenth to a third of an inch with locally higher amounts. Variable cloud cover is expected tonight with a slight chance for showers in the forecast as a low pressure system and leading warm front move over Southern Minnesota. Widespread rain and a few storms are expected to overspread locations near/north of Highway 8 later tonight. Winds will remain a bit breezy from the south-southeast, therefore leading to a slow drop in temperatures with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible along and north of I-94 tomorrow morning as the low sits just to our west. Things should dry out by the noon lunch hour, however, with mostly to partly cloudy skies expected during the afternoon as south winds help drive temperatures well above average to the low 80s. It will feel rather muggy out as well with dew points reaching into the mid and upper 60s to around 70.

Low pressure leads to shower/storm chances Saturday as temperatures warm up (WEAU)

A warm front will then lift northward through the state tomorrow night with yet another chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. Our far northern counties are favored most to see these with a mild and humid night as lows only drop to the mid-60s. The start of October on Sunday will bring ideal conditions for us to reach the peak of our warming trend as breezy south and southeast winds continue with plenty of sunshine in store. Meanwhile, the axis of a large upper-level ridge will be parked over the Midwest, leading to afternoon highs in the mid-80s. We currently look to fall just short of the record high in Eau Claire at 89°, set back in 1976. Summer-like warmth will stick around through early next week before changes arrive on Wednesday as a strong cold front is pushed towards Western Wisconsin by a deep upper trough moving over the Central United States. While forecast guidance continues to show disagreements with respect to the front’s timing, scattered to widespread rain looks possible mid-week. Once the boundary passes with cool west and northwest flow to follow, we will quickly be feeling fall-like again as temperatures appear to only reach the 50s late next week! With the upper trough in the region Thursday, we’ll have a chance for scattered showers. From there, our stretch of colder weather continues into the first full weekend of October.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.