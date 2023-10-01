Brewers end regular season with win, will face Arizona in the Wild Card round

Game one of the Wild Card series will be Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - After 162 games, the regular season has come to an end. The Milwaukee Brewers ended their regular season on the right note, topping the Cubs 4-0 in Milwaukee on Sunday. The Brewers will now turn their attention to the postseason, as they’ll host the Arizona Diamondbacks in a best-of-three Wild Card series beginning Tuesday in Milwaukee.

The Brewers got a strong first inning from their offense in game 162, scoring three first-inning runs against Chicago. Mark Canha had an RBI single while Josh Donaldson and Garrett Mitchell also drove in runs. The only other run in the game came off the bat of Tyrone Taylor in the sixth inning, belting his tenth home run of the season.

On the mound, Adrian Houser delivered five shutout innings for the Brewers. He gave up just three hits, walking two and striking out five. The shutout gave Milwaukee their 16th shutout of the season, tying San Diego for most shut out wins in the National League.

The Brewers ended the regular season 92-70. With the win over the Cubs, they ensure a winning record against every team in the NL Central for the season.

Now, the Brewers will head into the postseason, where they’ll face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card round. The Brewers will host the entirety of the best-of-three series. Arizona won the season series with Milwaukee 4-2.

The Wild Card begins Tuesday night with first pitch of game one at 6:08 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

