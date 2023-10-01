Non-profit hosts fundraiser for global homelessness

Menomonie, Wis. (WEAU) - Love Church and Zoe Now held a fundraiser where volunteers slept outside to raise awareness on homelessness.

Lizie Hunt, Zoe Now co-founder, said this is their second time hosting the event.

“So everybody participating has been sleeping out all night to raise awareness. And each raise their own funds. So similar to the polar plunge where you raise funds in order to fund, it’s the same concept, they raise funds for sleeping out here,” Hunt said.

Robert Hunt, Zoe Now co-founder, said it’s worth every second.

“It’s important to talk about this and get people aware and cognizant of the fact that this is how people live all the time. You know, it’s a little bit of an inconvenience for us, but it’s like, Yeah, well how do you think people are every single night? You know, if this was tough for you, then imagine doing this all the time,” Hunt said.

During this event, members had a fire, fellowship, little to no sleep, and pancakes when they woke up.

Lizie said is all started after one of their missionaries walked past a man sleeping in the streets and bought him a sleeping bag.

“Then this whole idea was birthed of, Why don’t we do this? Why don’t we sleep out, you know, with the homeless or, you know, like we are homeless to raise this awareness that this is real,” Lizie said.

Lizie also said the purpose behind this event is to make more people aware of a global problem.

“A problem all around our world is homelessness. And it’s really to raise awareness that it’s an actual problem that is around the globe and to help a neighbor out. I mean, we have this in the States as well. You know, that extend a hand, let’s help our neighbor. And so by taking a stand and saying, hey, this is an issue in our world, our hope, our prayer is that kind of burdens people’s hearts to extend some help and maybe even if they feel led to give onto our organization. And then every single dollar that we’re raising is going back into the street children in Uganda,” Lizie said.

Organizers said their fundraising goal is $15,000, with $7,000 raised so far.

