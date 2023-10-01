SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 30th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC teams kicked off conference football play across Wisconsin.

UW-Eau Claire traveled west to take on UW-Stevens Point, UW-La Crosse hosted UW-Stout, and UW-River Falls took on UW-Platteville.

In more Blugolds action, women’s soccer battled to a draw with UW-Whitewater, and volleyball defeated both Cornell College (IA) and Coe College (IA).

The Chippewa Steel topped the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for their 2nd straight home win.

