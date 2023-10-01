SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 30th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC teams kicked off conference football play across Wisconsin.

UW-Eau Claire traveled west to take on UW-Stevens Point, UW-La Crosse hosted UW-Stout, and UW-River Falls took on UW-Platteville.

In more Blugolds action, women’s soccer battled to a draw with UW-Whitewater, and volleyball defeated both Cornell College (IA) and Coe College (IA).

The Chippewa Steel topped the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for their 2nd straight home win.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlyn Moe
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from St. Croix County
Deer in the wild should be tested for CWD.
DNR says that hunters should test their deer before consumption
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Jamon Sullivan
Additional arrest made in Eau Claire homicide case
Mitchell Henke
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office: Search for dangerous man in domestic dispute ends

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (9/30/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (9/30/23)
Baldwin-Woodville battles Rice Lake in Middle Border Conference prep football action
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 29th (Part 2)
Regis tops Stanley-Boyd 38-24 on the road
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 29th (Part 1)
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2