Afterschool program at Chippewa Falls Middle School helps students explore careers

Voyagers, the afterschool program at Chippewa Falls Middle School gives students the opportunity to explore anything from music to baking to robotics and self-defense.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As students get back into their school routine, a local middle school is encouraging them to participate in afterschool activities.

Voyagers, the afterschool program at Chippewa Falls Middle School gives students the opportunity to explore anything from music to baking to robotics and self-defense. The student program coordinator, Erin Roberts, said hundreds of students enroll each year.

Roberts said it helps students reach their full potential and those who are in Voyagers often get better grades.

“We do get a lot of feedback about how this helps me be a better student, this help me focus. We also try to encourage, if they have any career interests, to kind of help hone in on that. So if they really enjoy cooking, maybe they want to go into culinary arts, see what they’re interested in as far as a career field. So I think that that helps to them kind of focus on their studies and what they want to be when they grow up,” Roberts said.

Registration for this year’s Voyager afterschool program opened last week. A scholarship is in place for families in need of financial help.

