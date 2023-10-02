Another warm day tomorrow, but big changes lie ahead!

As a strong ridge firmly holds its grip over the central and eastern United States, temperatures soared back into the mid to upper-80s today, with a few towns even hitting 90º! Strong winds from the south and clear skies with ample sunshine help a lot here too, shoving warm air into the area and warming us up nicely. Tonight, with the ridge still in place and winds remaining a bit breezy from the southeast, temperatures will be mild once again, mainly in the low-60s. That is actually very close to the average HIGH for early October! A few towns out east could drop into the 50s, but even that would qualify as very mild... Tomorrow will look much like today, with a sunny start and breezy south winds. We are expected to see some more cloud cover later in the afternoon, but temperatures will be very similar to today, in the mid-80s. This increase in cloud cover is due to a cold front approaching us from the west, that will eventually bring us some big changes!

A frontal boundary is waiting to make an appearance to our west, bringing much cooler weather for the end of the week. (WEAU)

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the cold front is expected to move through the area. There is some model inconsistency about precipitation chances along the front, but it seems like we could expect a few showers starting shortly after midnight and lingering into Wednesday morning. A few rumbles of thunder in the strongest showers is also possible, but no severe weather is expected. A few showers remain possible through Wednesday, but chances become smaller and a few peaks of sunshine will also be possible. The main thing with this frontal passage though, will be the quick change in temperatures! Highs drop into the lower-70s Wednesday with breezy north winds, but even cooler temperatures are expected after that! Thursday will still be breezy with highs in the 60s, Friday and over the weekend we drop into the 50s for highs! A few showers remain possible Thursday and Friday. Winds remain breezy from the north through at least Saturday, but some calmer and clearer nights could bring our temperatures down into the 30s for a few nights this weekend.

