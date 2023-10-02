Barron County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K-9

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is welcoming a new K-9.

According to a Facebook post from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Kyro is just over a year old and is a Belgian Malinois Dutch Shepherd mix.

The Facebook post states, “Introducing Barron County’s newest deputy-K9 Kyro. Deputy Carroll and K9 Kyro took to the streets of Barron County today after completing K9 training at Alpha Pack K9 in Ohio. K9 Kyro is just over a year old and is a Belgian Malinois Dutch Shepherd mix. Welcome to the team Kyro.”

