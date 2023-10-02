‘CurderBurger ' returns Oct. 2

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WEAU) - Culver’s says the “CurderBurger” will be on the menu at all Culver’s locations nationwide from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen since the CurderBurger’s inception continues to amaze us,” Quinn Adkins, Culver’s Director of Menu Development, said. “We can’t wait to bring it back for a third year, and we hope this only-at-Culver’s delight continues to bring smiles to our guests’ faces as it has since it debuted two years ago.”

According to Culver’s, for over 20 years, every Culver’s Cheese Curd has come from LaGrander Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wis.

