‘CurderBurger ' returns Oct. 2

Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger(Culver's)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WEAU) - Culver’s says the “CurderBurger” will be on the menu at all Culver’s locations nationwide from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen since the CurderBurger’s inception continues to amaze us,” Quinn Adkins, Culver’s Director of Menu Development, said. “We can’t wait to bring it back for a third year, and we hope this only-at-Culver’s delight continues to bring smiles to our guests’ faces as it has since it debuted two years ago.”

According to Culver’s, for over 20 years, every Culver’s Cheese Curd has come from LaGrander Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wis.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a high-speed crash in Tucson,...
Man driving 130 mph causes crash that splits vehicle in half, prosecutors say
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
Kaytlyn Moe
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from St. Croix County
Deer in the wild should be tested for CWD.
DNR says that hunters should test their deer before consumption

Latest News

K-9 Kyro
Barron County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K-9
A seven by twelve foot trailer is used to distribute winter outerwear for people in need...
Winter clothing drive hits the road for people in need
Winter Clothing Drive Hits the Road to Help People in Need
First Alert Forecast Oct. 2nd 6AM