Green Alert issued for missing veteran at risk

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Green Alert is issued for a missing veteran at risk.

The Tomah Police Department is looking for 51-year-old Shane Helmbrecht.

According to the Alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Helmbrecht is court ordered to reside at a group home in Tomah due to a 2016 Eau Claire County NGRI 1st Degree Intentional Homicide case. Helmbrecht was last seen at the group home on Sept. 29, 2023, located at 325 Hollister Avenue, Tomah, Wis., 54660. It is believed that Helmbrecht may have somehow traveled from Tomah to Portage, and has a 2003 Toyota Avalon, four door sedan, bearing WI registration 487-FNN.

The Alert states if located, use caution when dealing with Helmbrecht due to his mental status, assaultive history, and history of him not liking law enforcement.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Tomah Police Department at (608) 374-7400.

