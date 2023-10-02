Interview: Cancer Fundraiser in Knapp

KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - Boo’z Bar & Grill is having its 6th Annual Cancer Fundraiser on Saturday, October 7th on Main Street in Knapp.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to midnight and includes live music by Rockin Ivy, DJ entertainment, pig roast and chicken dinner, Booyah Feed, Chili Feed, lawn tractor pulls, silent auction and vendor fair, date auction, kids activities and more

50% of funds raised goes to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 50% of funds raised goes to: Bo Thatcher Community Cancer Fund which locally distrsibutes to families affected by cancer or tragedy.

