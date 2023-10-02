Interview: Cancer Fundraiser in Knapp

Cancer fundraiser to be held on Main Street in Knapp October 7
Cancer fundraiser to be held on Main Street in Knapp October 7(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - Boo’z Bar & Grill is having its 6th Annual Cancer Fundraiser on Saturday, October 7th on Main Street in Knapp.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to midnight and includes live music by Rockin Ivy, DJ entertainment, pig roast and chicken dinner, Booyah Feed, Chili Feed, lawn tractor pulls, silent auction and vendor fair, date auction, kids activities and more

50% of funds raised goes to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 50% of funds raised goes to: Bo Thatcher Community Cancer Fund which locally distrsibutes to families affected by cancer or tragedy.

Boo'z Bar & Grill Facebook Page

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a high-speed crash in Tucson,...
Man driving 130 mph causes crash that splits vehicle in half, prosecutors say
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
Kaytlyn Moe
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from St. Croix County
Deer in the wild should be tested for CWD.
DNR says that hunters should test their deer before consumption

Latest News

Harvest of the Month: Corn
Rock the Dome for the 'Y' is held at Loopy's Dome near Chippewa Falls
Interview: Rock the Dome for the YMCA
Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow explains some tips and the importance of...
Interview: Farm and rail safety go hand in hand
The annual Falling Leaves Art Tour is September 30 and October 1, 2023
Interview: Falling Leaves Art Tour
Hy-Vee Dietitian Jena DeMoss shares ideas for immune support
Interview: Protecting your health with nutrients