Summer-like temperatures continue for now; big changes later this week

The first real fall month is here, but it certainly felt like July or August in Western Wisconsin on this first day of October, with temperatures running more than 20 degrees above average. Eau Claire reached 89°, tying the record from 1976, while La Crosse topped out at a hot 91°, but came up short of the daily record by a degree. The unseasonable warmth can be attributed to broad southerly flow out ahead of a cold front across the Plains, while a strong upper ridge sits just to the east. This set up won’t be changing much through Tuesday, but it will break down into the mid-week, leading to a much more fall-like pattern. We can expect to remain warm tonight with light southerly winds and a mainly clear sky. Lows will remain in the 60s, while 40s are typical. Monday will see a quick warm up with more sunshine expected through the day. Breezy south winds will continue, leading to highs once again in the 80s, but they should come up a few degrees short of Sunday’s highs and another record.

Strong southerly flow keeps the heat going here in early October (weau)

Tuesday will be another unseasonably warm day, but we will begin to see some changes as the upper ridge starts to weaken just a bit while an upper trough arrives in the Plains. At the surface we will remain in broad southerly flow, but some clouds may also start to mix with the sunshine, out ahead of the front. Highs will again reach into the 80s. Later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we do expect a few showers and possible thunderstorms to work in from the west. These will be out ahead of the cold front that will bring some big changes for the back half of the work week. Winds will shift to the west on Wednesday as the front passes, while partial sunshine will return. Cooler air will start to arrive, but it will remain above average with highs in the lower 70s. The colder air will be held back behind a secondary front set to pass through by Thursday. It will be accompanied by the upper trough sliding into the region, and the combination will bring some extra clouds and the chance for a few more scattered showers. The colder air will be arriving, and highs may not reach much above 60. The coolest weather of the season so far will then take hold Friday and into the early part of the weekend as a Canadian airmass takes over. More clouds will be around Friday with still perhaps a few showers, and it will suddenly feel more like late October with highs barely reaching 50. This should lead to a few colder mornings with the potential for some frost. Otherwise a gradual rebound will return temperatures into the 60s by Sunday.

