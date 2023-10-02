WESTconsin Credit Union Eau Claire Office robbed Monday

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at the WESTconsin Credit Union on Clairemont Avenue.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Eau Claire office located at 1111 W Clairemont Avenue.

Eau Claire Police say a handgun was displayed. Patrol officers and detectives responded to the scene. The suspect had left before officers got there. No physical injuries were reported. Police say they don’t know yet how much, if any, money was taken. Detectives are currently speaking to witnesses and processing video. They are also are working with the FBI.

According to WESTconsin Credit Union, as authorities investigate the incident, that office will remain closed until further notice. WESTconsin members are asked to visit any of the credit union’s other offices or utilize the Service Center or WESTconsin online for their banking needs.

WESTconsin Credit Union says the security of all member accounts has been maintained and WESTconsin employees are working diligently with authorities to reopen this office as quickly as possible.

