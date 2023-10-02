Woodruff out for Wild Card series, postseason ‘up in the air’

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers will be without Brandon Woodruff, one of their top starting pitchers, for the Wild Card series against Arizona, and perhaps beyond if Milwaukee advances.

Manager Craig Counsell announcing on Monday Woodruff suffered a shoulder injury and his availability beyond the first series is “up in the air” at this point.

Woodruff missed four months of the season after a shoulder injury during his second start back in April. The right hander was able to return in August and finished with an 5-1 record with a 2.28 ERA in his 11 starts.

Counsell telling reporters, “it’s news that we weren’t planning on,” and the starter for game two against the Diamondbacks remains undecided.

Ace Corbin Burnes is currently slotted to take the ball in game on Tuesday at American Family Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a high-speed crash in Tucson,...
Man driving 130 mph causes crash that splits vehicle in half, prosecutors say
Kaytlyn Moe
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from St. Croix County
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
Deer in the wild should be tested for CWD.
DNR says that hunters should test their deer before consumption

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire rallied to defeat UW-Stevens Point 24-17
SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 30th
SportScene 13 - Saturday (9/30/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (9/30/23)
Baldwin-Woodville battles Rice Lake in Middle Border Conference prep football action
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 29th (Part 2)
Regis tops Stanley-Boyd 38-24 on the road
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 29th (Part 1)