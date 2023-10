EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Diane Bush for the Sunshine Award. Diane is not just our mom’s caregiver, she has become family. Mom, along with ALL of us, are truly blessed with Diane! Diane goes over and above each and every day. Thank you, Diane. We love you and appreciate you so much.

Dave & Lisa Wathen

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.