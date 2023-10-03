Eau Claire police investigate robbery at WESTconsin Credit Union

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire police are investigating a robbery at WESTconsin Credit Union in Eau Claire.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, on Oct. 2, 2023, at 12:48 p.m., ECPD officers responded to a holdup alarm at WESTconsin Credit Union, 1111 West Clairemont Avenue. Investigation determined the suspect entered the Credit Union and displayed a handgun, demanding money from bank employees. The suspect fled on a “motorized dirt bike” after taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is currently at large. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Eau Claire police say video shows the suspect stopped at a nearby convenience store before the robbery. Investigators found the suspect’s dirt bike on a nearby bike trail, south of Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department describes the suspect as a “white male, bald, with a mustache at the time. He is believed to be between 5′10″ and 6′ tall.”

The ECPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding the robbery, the dirt bike, or the suspect, you are asked to contact a detective at 715-839-2910. People wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS or www.eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

Eau Claire police say the suspect is considered armed, and members of the public should not approach him.

The Eau Claire Police Department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations on this incident.

