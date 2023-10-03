Eau Claire police investigate robbery at WESTconsin Credit Union

Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire police are investigating a robbery at WESTconsin Credit Union in Eau Claire.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, on Oct. 2, 2023, at 12:48 p.m., ECPD officers responded to a holdup alarm at WESTconsin Credit Union, 1111 West Clairemont Avenue. Investigation determined the suspect entered the Credit Union and displayed a handgun, demanding money from bank employees. The suspect fled on a “motorized dirt bike” after taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is currently at large. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Eau Claire police say video shows the suspect stopped at a nearby convenience store before the robbery. Investigators found the suspect’s dirt bike on a nearby bike trail, south of Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department describes the suspect as a “white male, bald, with a mustache at the time. He is believed to be between 5′10″ and 6′ tall.”

The ECPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding the robbery, the dirt bike, or the suspect, you are asked to contact a detective at 715-839-2910. People wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS or www.eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

Eau Claire police say the suspect is considered armed, and members of the public should not approach him.

The Eau Claire Police Department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
WESTconsin Credit Union Eau Claire Office robbed Monday
Shane Helmbrecht
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Eau Claire woman found in New Mexico
Arrested for second degree murder
Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges
FILE - The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton,...
US expands probe into Ford engine failures to include two motors and nearly 709,000 vehicles
K-9 Kyro
Barron County Sheriff’s Department welcomes new K-9

Latest News

CVSO Presents: "American Tapestry" Concerts (10/03/23)
CVSO Presents: "American Tapestry" Concerts (10/03/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (10/03/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (10/03/23)
Sheriff Hakes
Report released regarding Chippewa County Sheriff investigation
Rep. Katrina Shankland
Rep. Katrina Shankland enters race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District