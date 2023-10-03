Governor Evers visits Eau Claire to continue push for childcare funding

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Child Care Counts program in Wisconsin is at risk of running out of funds if no action is taken soon.

Monday, Governor Tony Evers met with staff at the Beautiful Minds Child Care Center in Eau Claire.

While visiting the facility, he spoke with employees about their service, the need for child care in the state and how Child Care Counts affected them.

The child care facility’s director said the loss of child care has already affected them.

“You actually had to raise our rates $40 a week in July? As of July 1st, by the end of the year, we’re looking to potentially have to raise more. Obviously, we’re hoping these funds go through that we shall have to make such a drastic change for parents,” said Tonya Van Doli.

Last week the governor called a special session to address the child care issue.

That special session remains open.

Republican State Senator Jesse James sent a statement to WEAU saying in part:

“...we can’t keep pouring millions and millions into this sphere knowing that it won’t actually fix the root issues, such as inflation, high cost-of-living, and industry regulation.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.