Interview: Bites of fall flavor

By Judy Clark
Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The fall season is upon us, and with cooler weather comes those fall flavor cravings.

Jena DeMoss, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, shares some recipes and tips for apples, pumpkins and squash.

Ricotta Pumpkin Dip

All you need:

16 oz BelGioioso Whole Milk Ricotta con Latte cheese

2 tbsp pure pumpkin puree

1½ tsp pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp maple syrup (or to taste)

All you do:

1) Mix all ingredients. Serve with Simple Mills Honey Cinnamon Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins.

Recipe link: https://www.belgioioso.com/recipes/ricotta-pumpkin-dip/

Recipe source: belgioioso.com

Apple Dip

All you need:

1 cup Fair life plain yogurt

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon cinnamon optional

Red and green apples sliced, for serving

All you do:

1) In a small bowl, stir together the Greek yogurt, peanut butter, honey and cinnamon until no lumps remain.

2) Transfer to a smaller serving bowl and serve with apples or any other fruit.

If people are looking for more ways to include these fall flavors – check out hy-vee.com health and check out our Freezer Meal Workshops or Wellness Wednesday classes.

