Interview: Bites of fall flavor
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The fall season is upon us, and with cooler weather comes those fall flavor cravings.
Jena DeMoss, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, shares some recipes and tips for apples, pumpkins and squash.
Ricotta Pumpkin Dip
All you need:
16 oz BelGioioso Whole Milk Ricotta con Latte cheese
2 tbsp pure pumpkin puree
1½ tsp pumpkin pie spice
2 tsp maple syrup (or to taste)
All you do:
1) Mix all ingredients. Serve with Simple Mills Honey Cinnamon Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins.
Recipe link: https://www.belgioioso.com/recipes/ricotta-pumpkin-dip/
Recipe source: belgioioso.com
Apple Dip
All you need:
1 cup Fair life plain yogurt
¼ cup creamy peanut butter
1 tablespoon honey
¼ teaspoon cinnamon optional
Red and green apples sliced, for serving
All you do:
1) In a small bowl, stir together the Greek yogurt, peanut butter, honey and cinnamon until no lumps remain.
2) Transfer to a smaller serving bowl and serve with apples or any other fruit.
If people are looking for more ways to include these fall flavors – check out hy-vee.com health and check out our Freezer Meal Workshops or Wellness Wednesday classes.
