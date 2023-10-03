Interview: CVSO presents “American Tapestry”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “American Tapestry” concerts October 7 at the Pablo Center.

News Release: The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) will entertain the whole family with a variety of American music this Saturday, Oct. 7 at Pablo Center at the Confluence. For the first time this year, CVSO will offer its traditional, family-friendly concert as well as a short “relaxed” concert.

On Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m. CVSO will perform “American Tapestry – Relaxed Concert”.

This short concert is welcoming to patrons of all ages with sensory sensitivities, young children, and others who would appreciate an informal concert environment.

What to expect at the relaxed concert: • Lights in the theater will be dimmed instead of turned off. • Audience members will be free to talk, move around, and come and go from the theater as needed during the concert. • Free ear plugs and sunglasses will be available and audience members are welcome to bring other ear coverings, fidgets, and other sensory supports. • A break room will be provided for audience members who need a quiet and calm space during the concert. • A short concert length (about 45 minutes).

Tickets are general admission, $5/person (including fees). The concert will include tunes by Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, John Philip Sousa, William Grant Still, and John Williams, including themes from Oklahoma!, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. The Pablo Center is supporting the Relaxed Concert as a concert sponsor.

On Oct. 7 at 2:00 p.m. CVSO will present a full, traditional concert of all-American favorites. This performance will be different from the relaxed concert because it will be longer (about 1 hour 35 minutes), the theater lights will be turned off, and patrons will remain seated and listen quietly to the music. Appearing only in the afternoon concert will be 15-year-old cellist Lucy Wu, winner of the 2023 CVSO Young Artist Competition, who will perform a movement from Elgar’s Cello Concerto.

Seating for the 2:00 p.m. concert will be reserved; tickets are $10 plus fees for students/youth and start at $25 plus fees for adults. Complimentary Tickets

Each area third grader, along with an accompanying adult, is invited to attend the “American Tapestry” concert of their choice for free. Third graders should receive a ticket voucher from their school music teacher. They can call, email, or visit the Pablo Center box office in advance to redeem that voucher and receive their free tickets or simply bring the voucher on the day of the concert to swap for tickets.

Tickets may be purchased and vouchers may be redeemed at the Pablo Center website, www.pablocenter.org, by phone (715-832-2787) or via email (boxoffice@pablocenter.org).

Although other sites may offer tickets, it is recommended that patrons only use the Pablo Center box office to avoid mark ups.

Artwork Inspired by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra Accompanying Saturday’s concerts is a visual art exhibit by elementary-school-aged students. “Music Moves Me: Artwork Inspired by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra” was created by student artists who listened to recordings of music on Saturday’s program and created artwork inspired by the music. The exhibit opens on Friday and the show will continue in the Brady & Jeanne Foust Gallery at the Pablo Center through Oct. 15

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.