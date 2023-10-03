EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I have been teaching for twenty-five years, and this year is Kirsten Jochimsen’s first year teaching. We had a great first week, but over the holiday weekend I was in a pretty bad ATV accident and Kirsten was left in week two of her first year to fend for herself. Not only did she thrive, but she got things ready in my room for my upcoming absence. I am so glad to have her support and am really amazed at how she handled things without blinking! She is so deserving of recognition. Please give Kirsten Jochimsen the Sunshine Award.

Chad Hagedorn

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.