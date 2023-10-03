EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My granddaughter, Lakken, was diagnosed with Glioma brain cancer. At twenty-one she was concerned about losing her hair again as this is her second cancer fight. She had brain cancer at ten years old, also. We have been devastated to say the least. After Lakken started chemo again, we walked into Main Street Hair Solutions in Thorp not knowing what to expect. Margaret Raether greeted us with a huge smile and made the whole experience so very positive. We are beyond grateful for her incredible kindness and generosity shown to all of us, especially Lakken. The world needs more Margarets. Somehow thank you just doesn’t seem like enough, so we wanted her to know she brought sunshine into our day in a rough time when we needed it. Please give Margaret Raether and Main Street Hair Solutions the Sunshine Award.

Jane Burzynski

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.